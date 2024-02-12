GBP/JPY moves away from monthly top set on Friday, manages to hold above 188.00 mark

- GBP/JPY fails to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to levels just above mid-188.00s.
- Expectations for an imminent BoJ policy pivot underpin the JPY and exert some pressure.
- Bets that the BoE will soon begin cutting interest rates further weigh on the British Pound.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some intraday sellers following an uptick to the 188.65 area and drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session on Monday. Spot prices currently trade around the 188.25-188.20 region and look to extend Friday's late pullback from the vicinity of the 189.00 round figure, or the YTD peak.
Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will eventually pivot away from its ultra-loose monetary policy settings after the outcome of annual wage negotiations in March. This, to a larger extent, helps offset BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's dovish remarks on Thursday, saying that aggressive tightening is unlikely even after an exit from the negative interest rate policy and underpins the Japanese Yen (JPY). The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, meets with some supply in the wake of reviving US Dollar (USD) demand, which, in turn, is seen as another factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
The GBP is further weighed down by growing acceptance that the Bank of England (BoE) could lower borrowing costs in the next few months. In fact, the current market pricing suggests that the UK central bank could deliver four 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cuts by the end of the year. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside and supports prospects for deeper losses. Bearish traders, however, might wait for this week's key UK macro releases – starting with the jobs report on Tuesday, followed by consumer inflation figures and the prelim Q4 GDP print, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Investors will further take cues from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's scheduled speech on Wednesday for some meaningful impetus. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has topped out in the near term and positioning for further losses.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|188.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|188.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|187.39
|Daily SMA50
|184.33
|Daily SMA100
|184.15
|Daily SMA200
|182.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|188.87
|Previous Daily Low
|188.24
|Previous Weekly High
|188.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|186.18
|Previous Monthly High
|188.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|188.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|188.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|188.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|187.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|188.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|189.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|189.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
In the week ahead, traders and investors must consider several macroeconomic indicators, including a Consumer Price Index report from the world's largest economy. A higher-than-expected CPI reading could potentially upend the epic equity market rally.