The GBP/JPY cross trades in negative territory for two straight days, hovering around the 191.00 mark on Thursday. The dovish remarks from the Bank of England (BoE) exert some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). The latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday that the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (GDP) contracted 0.3% QoQ and 0.2% YoY in Q4. Both figures were in line with market expectations. The GBP remains weak following the UK GDP numbers as the markets raise their bet that the Bank of England (BoE) will begin three quarter-point reductions in rates this year. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that interest rate cuts will be ‘in play’ at future BoE policy meetings. On the other hand, the weakening of the Japanese Yen might be limited amid speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will intervene in the FX market to stop disorderly and speculative moves in the currency. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yishimasa Hayashi stated on Thursday that he will closely watch the FX volatility and won’t rule out any steps against excessive moves. Moving on, market participants will keep an eye on the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March, Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, and Retail Trade, due on Friday. If the Japanese CPI data shows softer-than-estimated, this could complicate the BoJ's interest rate hike path and weigh on the JPY. The UK market will be closed on the occasion of Good Friday.

