GBP/JPY loses ground below the mid-191.00s after BoJ’s verbal intervention

The GBP/JPY cross trades on a weaker note near 191.30 during the early European session on Wednesday, snapping the two-day winning streak. The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovers some lost ground against its rivals after the verbal intervention from Japanese authorities early Wednesday. Nonetheless, the dovish remarks from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker to maintain accommodative monetary conditions might limit the JPY and cap the downside of the GBP/JPY cross in the near term. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated on Wednesday that he will not rule out any actions including "decisive steps" to respond to any excessive moves in the foreign exchange. This, in turn, boost the JPY against the Pound Sterling (GBP) on Wednesday. Furthermore, the cautious mood in the market or uncertainties ahead of the Good Friday holiday might boost safe-haven flows and benefit the JPY for the time being. On the other hand, the recent dovish comments from the BoJ policymaker to maintain accommodative monetary conditions might limit the JPY and cap the downside of the GBP/JPY cross. The BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday that “based on our current economic and price projections, accommodative financial conditions are expected to continue for the time being.” On the GBP’s front, the Bank of England's (BoE) Catherine Mann, one of the BOE's most hawkish policymakers, said investors expect too many interest rate cuts this year. Money markets raise their bets on easing at its next monetary-policy decision, putting the chance of a rate cut at 20%. Traders will take more cues from UK GDP growth numbers on Thursday, which are projected to contract 0.3% QoQ in the fourth quarter. In the scenario of stronger-than-expected GDP growth numbers, the Pound Sterling (GBP) could gain momentum and act as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY pair. On Friday, the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March will be the highlight.

