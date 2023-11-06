GBP/JPY heading towards 186.00 as dovish BoJ continues to crush the Yen

- The GBP/JPY is grinding towards 186.00 as Bank of Japan confirms dovish stance.
- BoJ to continue massive bond purchases despite new operations.
- GBP/JPY tips into a fresh 9-week high for Monday.
The GBP/JPY continues to climb with the Japanese Yen (JPY) continuing to get pushed into the floorboards by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and its hyper-dovish policy stance.
BoJ Governor Ueda: Will continue massive bond buying even under new operation decided last week
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda confirmed early Monday that the Japanese central bank will continue with its hyper-easy monetary policy stance. Despite lifting the upper bound limit on their Yield Curve Control (YCC) mechanism, the BoJ reaffirmed their determination in buying as many Japanese government bonds as it needs to keep the yield curve tightly capped.
The BoJ also reaffirmed their fears that inflation and wage growth will slump below the central bank's target levels, and have dedicated to keep the doors on easy monetary policy as wide as they need to support the Japanese economy.
UK data this week: thin data spread, speaking notes from BoE Gov Bailey
It's a thin week on the economic calendar for the Pound Sterling (GBP), though S&P Global/CIPS Construction Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for October came in above expectations, printing at 45.6 compared to the previous month's 45.0, beating the median market forecast of a decline to 44.5.
UK BRC Life-For-Like Retail Sales for the year into October will print early Tuesday, forecast to tick down from 2.8% to 2.4%, and Pound Sterling traders will be keeping an eye out for Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey who will be giving a speech at a conference on Wednesday.
GBP/JPY Technical Outlook
The GBP/JPY's push higher on Monday sets a new 9-week high for the pair, and the Guppy is set for a fresh challenge of the 186.00 handle.
The GBP has gained 2.6% against the Yen since last week's low near 180.75, and the pair is making a clean break higher after getting hung up near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with the two moving averages braiding around the 183.00 level.
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|185.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|184.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.62
|Daily SMA50
|182.88
|Daily SMA100
|182.77
|Daily SMA200
|174.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.02
|Previous Daily Low
|183.23
|Previous Weekly High
|185.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.77
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|187.3
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0750
EUR/USD continues to trade modestly higher on the day at around 1.0750 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the positive opening in Wall Street doesn't allow the US Dollar to stage a rebound and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, trades around 1.2400
GBP/USD reversed its direction and retreated to the 1.2400 area after reaching its highest level in nearly two months at 1.2430. The US Dollar struggles to find demand on Monday but recovering US bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Gold extends consolidative phase below $2,000 Premium
After failing to stabilize above $2,000 in the previous week, Gold edged lower early Monday and dropped below $1,990. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Near Protocol attracts $40 million in investment as NEAR price rallies 65% ahead of developer conference
Near price has gained significantly in the past few days even as the broader market cues took a break from being bullish. The altcoin has its developer conference lined up this week, and the anticipation has resulted in not only the price action but also the observation of considerable growth in the protocol.
S&P 500 Forecast: Traders test waters on Monday following best-performing week of 2023
The S&P 500 index opened higher on Monday but somewhat gingerly. The index finished up its best-performing week of the year last Friday, rallying 5.85%. Things are less certain this week as there is a surfeit of significant economic data on the schedule, and the earnings calendar offers less appetizing releases than previous three weeks.