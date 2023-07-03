GBP/JPY gains ground on optimistic British Manufacturing PMI

- The GBP/JPY cross jumps above the 183.60 area on Monday, its highest level since 2015.
- British Manufacturing PMI saw a contraction but one that was lower than expected, giving the Pound traction.
- Japanese Takan Index came in better than expected, still the BoJ may remain dovish.
At the start of the week, the GBP/JPY gained ground after the release of the Manufacturing PMI from the UK, which contracted but not as much as expected. In response, rising British yields gave traction to Sterling while the Yen remained vulnerable amid the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) dovish stance. Despite Takan indexes improving in Q2, BoJ officials may need more evidence to pivot.
The UK reported a better-than-expected Manufacturing PMI
The S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the UK in June recorded a reading of 46.5, which was higher than the previous figure of 46.2. As a reaction, British yields saw more than 1% increases, with the 2,5, and 10-year rates jumping to 5.35%, 4.73% and 4.44%, respectively.
In Japan, the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for Q2 exceeded expectations, reaching 5 compared to the consensus of 3 and the previous reading of 1. The Tankan Large Manufacturing Outlook for Q2 also showed a notable improvement, reaching 9 versus the consensus of 5 and the previous reading of 3. While these positive figures suggest a strengthening economy, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may require further evidence of robust economic activity before considering a shift in its dovish monetary policy stance. Meanwhile, it is likely that the Yen will continue to weaken against most of its rivals.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the outlook is bullish for GBP/JPY even though the cross has shown overbought conditions since mid-June. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows signs of exhaustion of the bullish momentum. Yet for a confirmed sell signal, the Relative Strength index would have to break back down below 70, and in the absence of such a break, the outlook remains bullish.
On the upside, resistances levels to monitor line up at 183.70, 184.00 and 185.00. In a downward correction, the next support levels are seen at 183.15, followed by 183.00 and 182.00.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|183.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|179.22
|Daily SMA50
|174.19
|Daily SMA100
|168.73
|Daily SMA200
|166.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.88
|Previous Daily Low
|182.2
|Previous Weekly High
|183.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.69
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
