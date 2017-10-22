GBP/JPY erases gains, but defends 150.00 handle

GBP/JPY erases gains, but defends 150.00 handleBy Omkar Godbole
GBP/JPY has faded the spike to three-week high of 150.49, but holds above 150.00 handle for now.
Focus on Brexit
As per BBC report, Prime Minister May due to update the Commons on Monday on the progress made during last week's summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
Top business lobbies in the UK have called for a swift Brexit transition deal. It is widely believed that "a no deal" scenario would be bad for the UK. The markets seem to agree with this line of thinking as Pound usually drops on heightened odds of 'no deal' or 'hard Brexit' scenario.
May's comments are likely to influence demand for the Pound. Meanwhile, the JPYmay catch bid if the equity markets react negatively to the geopolitical concerns.
GBP/JPY Technical Levels
The pair currently trades at 150.10. A break below 150.00 (zero figure) would open up downside towards 149.26 (Oct 13 high) and 148.98 (5-DMA). On the other hand, a break above 150.49 (session high) could yield rally to 151.00 (zero levels) and 151.60 (Sep 27 high).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|1D
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.