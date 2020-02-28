- GBP/JPY remains under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight day.
- The coronavirus-led slump in global equities benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit undermined the GBP and did little to lend any support.
The GBP/JPY cross tumbled to three-month lows during the early European session, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the key 140.00 psychological mark.
The cross extended its sharp pullback from YTD tops – set last Friday – and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third consecutive session on Friday – also marking its fourth day of a steep decline in the previous four.
GBP/JPY weighed down by a combination of factors
Growing market concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outside of China and its impact on the world economy deepened a weeklong global stock market rout, which continued benefitting the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the British pound remained on the defensive amid uncertainty about the UK-EU future trade relationship, especially after the two sides released their respective guidelines for the post-Brexit negotiations, starting on Monday.
The EU's mandate published on Tuesday emphasized on the need for a 'level playing field' while the UK threatened to walk away from trade talks on WTO rules in June unless there is the "broad outline" of an agreement on trade.
Meanwhile, the overnight sustained break below 100-day SMA – for the first time since October 2019 – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and seemed to have prompted some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week.
Hence, a subsequent fall, towards testing the 139.30-25 strong horizontal support held since mid-October, now looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market-moving economic data from the UK and persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12
|Today daily open
|141.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.77
|Daily SMA50
|142.79
|Daily SMA100
|141.85
|Daily SMA200
|137.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.58
|Previous Daily Low
|141.38
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.32
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.10 as coronavirus crashes markets
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, hitting three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Crypto summer will be back in the next spring
The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!
WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains deep in the red zone so far this Friday, having hit the weakest level in 13 months at $44.97 in the last hour.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.