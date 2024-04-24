GBP/JPY cracks fresh nine-year high at 193.60

- The Guppy breaks into new chart territory above 193.60, a nine-year high.
- Deflating JPY is rapidly approaching standoff territory with nervous BoJ.
- Japanese inflation figures, BoJ rate call loom ahead on Friday.
The GBP/JPY broke into a fresh nine-year high above 193.60 on Wednesday as the Pound Sterling (GBP) sees recovery bidding and the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to weaken despite increasingly interventionist rhetoric from the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
According to reporting from Nikkei, the BoJ is set to discuss the “impact of accelerating Yen depreciation”, a clear warning shot that the Japanese central bank could be weighing market operations to bring current Yen moves under heel. The BoJ is slated to deliver its latest Monetary Policy Report and rate call early Friday.
The Pound Sterling is enjoying a reprieve from recent selling pressure after Tuesday’s UK Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) recovered significant ground, bounding to 54.9 from the previous 53.1 and vaulting over the forecast downtick to 53.0. The only thing left of note on the economic docket for the UK this week will be Thursday’s GfK Consumer Confidence for April, which is expected to improve, albeit slightly, to -20 from the current -21.
Early Friday will also see the latest print of Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation. Tokyo CPI inflation is expected to hold steady at 2.6% for the year ended April, while Core-core Tokyo CPI (headline inflation less volatile food and energy prices) is expected to ease slightly to 2.7% from 2.9% YoY.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
The Guppy broke through a recent technical barrier to squeeze out a fresh nine-year high just above the 193.60 level as the pair continues to price in technical support from the 190.40 region.
GBP/JPY has been trending firmly bullish as the Yen continues to soften. The pair is up around 8% after a bullish bounce from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 179.00 at the start of 2024. The 200-day EMA is now breaking through the 185.00 handle as the bullish Guppy runs deeper into bull country.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
GBP/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD failed just ahead of the 200-day SMA
Finally, AUD/USD managed to break above the 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, extending the weekly recovery, although its advance faltered just ahead of the 0.6530 region, where the key 200-day SMA sits.
EUR/USD met some decent resistance above 1.0700
EUR/USD remained unable to gather extra upside traction and surpass the 1.0700 hurdle in a convincing fashion on Wednesday, instead giving away part of the weekly gains against the backdrop of a decent bounce in the Dollar.
Gold stays firm amid higher US yields as traders await US GDP data
Gold recovers from recent losses, buoyed by market interest despite a stronger US Dollar and higher US Treasury yields. De-escalation of Middle East tensions contributed to increased market stability, denting the appetite for Gold buying.
Ethereum suffers slight pullback, Hong Kong spot ETH ETFs to begin trading on April 30
Ethereum suffered a brief decline on Wednesday afternoon despite increased accumulation from whales. This follows Ethereum restaking protocol Renzo restaked ETH crashing from its 1:1 peg with ETH and increased activities surrounding spot Ethereum ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average hesitates on Wednesday as markets wait for key US data
The DJIA stumbled on Wednesday, falling from recent highs near 38,550.00 as investors ease off of Tuesday’s risk appetite. The index recovered as US data continues to vex financial markets that remain overwhelmingly focused on rate cuts from the US Fed.