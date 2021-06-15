GBP/JPY clings to gains just below mid-155.00s, over one-week tops

- GBP/JPY built on the previous day’s strong intraday positive move of over 100 pips.
- The offered tone surrounding the Japanese yen remained supportive of the move.
- Mostly upbeat UK employment details further underpinned the British pound.
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its modest gains near the 155.40-50 region, or one-and-half-week tops and had a rather muted reaction to the UK jobs report.
The Japanese yen's relative underperformance comes amid a worsening outlook for the domestic economy. This, to a larger extent, offset concerns about the EU-UK stand-off on the Northern Ireland protocol and prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the GBP/JPY on Monday.
The momentum extended through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and seemed rather unaffected by the UK government's decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed back the timeline from June 21 to July 19.
On the economic data front, the official UK employment rate dropped to 4.7% in April – in line with market expectations – from the 4.8% previous. This was accompanied by stronger wage growth data and a further drop in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits.
Meanwhile, the uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained strength above the 155.15-20 supply zone. Bulls largely shrugged off the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets, which tends to benefit the JPY's usual appeal as a safe-haven currency.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/JPY cross was last seen hovering near the top boundary of a short-term descending channel extending from multi-year tops. This constitutes the formation of a bullish flag pattern and a sustained strength will set the stage for further gains.
Market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. Apart from this, Brexit-related headlines might influence the sterling and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|155.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.87
|Daily SMA50
|152.84
|Daily SMA100
|150.61
|Daily SMA200
|144.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.35
|Previous Daily Low
|154.32
|Previous Weekly High
|155.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.13
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
