- GBP/JPY plummets to over a two-month low in reaction to the BoJ’s hawkish twist on Tuesday.
- A dovish outlook, however, caps gains for the JPY and assists spot prices to recover a few pips.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The GBP/JPY cross comes under intense selling pressure on Tuesday and plunges to its lowest level since October 12 in reaction to the Bank of Japan's hawkish twist. Spot prices, however, manage to recover around 150 pips and jumps back above the 162.00 mark during the early European session.
The Japanese Yen rallies across the board after the Japanese central bank announced its monetary policy decision, which, in turn, prompts aggressive selling around the GBP/JPY cross. In an unexpected move, the BoJ widened the allowable trading band for the 10-year government bond yield to 50 bps on either side of the 0% target from the 25 bps previous. This is seen as a step towards the policy normalisation process, which, in turn, provides a strong boost to the JPY.
The BoJ, however, sticks to its dovish guidance and pledges to ramp up monetary stimulus as needed. The central bank also projects that interest rates will move at current or lower levels. In the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that Japan's economy still faces a lot of uncertainty and sees inflation growth fading in 2H 2023. This caps the upside for the JPY and assists the GBP/JPY cross to attract some buyers near the 160.80-160.75 area.
Any meaningful recovery, however, still seems elusive, warranting some caution for bullish traders. The prevalent risk-off mood, amid growing recession fears, should continue to benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status. Apart from this, a dovish outcome from the Bank of England meeting last week, with two MPC members voting to keep interest rates unchanged, might undermine the GBP. This, in turn, acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross and keep a lid on the intraday uptick.
Even from a technical perspective, a convincing break below the very important 100 and 200-day SMAs favours bearish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh sellers at higher levels. Hence, any subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly in the absence of relevant economic data from the UK.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.53
|Today Daily Change
|-4.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.92
|Today daily open
|166.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.03
|Daily SMA50
|167.15
|Daily SMA100
|164.68
|Daily SMA200
|163.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.91
|Previous Daily Low
|165.16
|Previous Weekly High
|169.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.99
|Previous Monthly High
|170.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|163.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|166.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY trades at multi-month below 133.00 after Kuroda
USD/JPY is down more than 400 pips on Tuesday near 132.50 following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak. In the press conference, BOJ Governor Kuroda reiterated that they won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as US Dollar recovers on higher yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 after the latest whipsaw, ahead of the European open. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity as the US Dollar reverses losses, gaining support from the rally in the US Treasury yields led by the BoJ's revision to its yield policy.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2100 as US Dollar pauses sell-off
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2100 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Cable cuts losses, as the US Dollar rebounds amid firmer US Treasury yields. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, weighing on the higher-yielding GBP.
Gold eyes $1,800 and Treasury yields post-hawkish BoJ pivot Premium
Having defended the critical 200-DMA support at $1,785 on Monday, Gold price once again found fresh buyers near that level and staged a solid bunce in early Tuesday. The sudden upswing in the Gold price could be attributed to a significant market reaction to a surprise hawkish BoJ policy shift.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.