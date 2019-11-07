GBP/AUD technical analysis: The pair could accelerate through technical pattern

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Post BoE rate decision GBP has seen significant losses.
  • The bearish technical pattern on the chart could break even lower.

 

After the Bank of England (BoE) rate decision where the vote split changed from 9-0 to 7-2. GBP has lost ground against all of its major counterparts. Like any other of the worlds central banks, the BoE has moved to take a more dovish stance. Looking at the technical picture now:

4-Hour Chart Analysis

There has been a strong descending wedge formation on the 4-hour GBP/AUD chart. The market has just printed below the wedge support zone but is finding it hard to hold below. The pattern is pretty steep in any case but if the price breaks lower it would be seen as another bearish acceleration. 

The RSI has also moved under the 50 mid-line which also indicates bearishness. The key support zone next in line is at 1.8416, this is marked on the chart and has been well used in previous price action.

 

GBP/AUD analysis

Daily Chart Analysis

The daily chart shows is that an internal trendline has been broken to the downside. The next support zone still remains the same but there is another trendline support to keep an eye on below 1,8416. The RSI looks like it preparing for a bullish failure swing. This is when the indicator makes a lower low but the price is making higher lows. This could take some time to transpire so the bullish case may have to take a backstep for now.

GBP/AUD analysis

GBP/AUD

Overview
Today last price 1.8577
Today Daily Change  -0.0102
Today Daily Change %  -0.55
Today daily open 1.8679
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.8768
Daily SMA50 1.8408
Daily SMA100 1.8176
Daily SMA200 1.8281
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.8715
Previous Daily Low 1.8652
Previous Weekly High 1.8857
Previous Weekly Low 1.8647
Previous Monthly High 1.9096
Previous Monthly Low 1.8077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.8676
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.8691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.8649
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.8619
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.8586
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.8712
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.8745
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.8775

 

 

