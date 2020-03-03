G7 now drafting statement on coronavirus response to issue Tuesday or Wednesday - Reuters

Citing G7 sources familiar with the discussion, Reuters reports that G7 is now drafting a statement on coronavirus response for finance leaders to issue Tuesday or Wednesday.
Further details
G7 statement as of now does not include specific language calling for fresh fiscal spending or coordinated interest rate cuts by central banks.
G7 finance leaders will pledge in a statement to work together to mitigate damage to economies from coronavirus.
G7 statement still under discussion, language subject to change.
Market reaction
Markets are seeing a change in the risk perception after the G7 sources cited that the G7 statement lacks specific language calling for global coordinated stimulus measures.
USD/JPY hits fresh lows near 107.70 as S&P 500 futures turn negative and the Nikkei 225 extends losses.
