G20 statement diluted the commitment to avoid protectionist trade measures - BBH

Research Team at BBH suggests that the reassertion of US interests, as understood by President Trump, is already being felt on the world stage as the G20 statement diluted the commitment to avoid protectionist trade measures.

Key Quotes

“It is a warning sign of the likelihood of future conflict. The Eurogroup meeting at the start of the week will also have to take seriously the possibility that the US prevents the IMF from participating in the aid package to Greece. Recall, that the German and Dutch parliaments require IMF participation in order to secure their approval. The ability to compromise may be limited by the German election that is six months away, and for which polls warn of a resurging SPD party that may make Merkel’s fourth contest here more difficult.”