G20 Energy Ministers: Committed to ensuring full, effective contribution to overcoming COVID-19

G20 Energy Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to "ensure that the energy sector continues to make a full, effective contribution to overcoming COVID-19" pandemic, the statement highlighted, which was released following the conclusion of their two-day virtual meeting,
Additional highlights
“Recognize actions by both producers and consumers to stabilize energy markets.”
Emphasize the importance of stimulus packages to stimulate inclusive economic activities.”
“Will continue to work together to create the conditions for sustained capital investments, including bolstering investments in innovation and a skilled work force.”
Market reaction
Despite the upbeat statement from the G20 meeting, oil bulls failed to take advantage, as both crude benchmarks return to the red in Asia this Monday.
WTI trades at $40.33, down 0.67% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Corrective advance intact while above 0.7065
AUD/USD stalls its corrective bounce just shy of the 0.71 barrier, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher. The spot is holding above the critical support at 0.7065 amid the upbeat market mood-driven reduced haven demand for the US dollar.
USD/JPY finally about to make the U-turn to 103s?
USD/JPY is under pressure as the US dollar is broadly sold off across the board. DXY has been telegraphing a downside correction for a number of days. Meanwhile, there has been a couple of domestic releases for the yen with the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions.
Gold bulls catch a breather below $1,900
Gold eases from a four-day high of $1,883.08 flashed the previous day. Markets await fresh clues to extend the latest risk-on sentiment. Vaccine hopes, expectations of further stimulus keep the buyers positive but COVID-19 resurgence probes the bulls.
GBP crosses catching a bid in Asia on Brexit hopes
There have been a series of news relating to Brexit and monetary policy to start the week which has been underpinning the pound. The latest news, reported by the Times, states that the ''European negotiators have indicated for ...
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.