G10 currencies to take cues from US-China trade war, Fed song - Reuters poll

- Strategists expect the US-China trade war to dominate the proceeding in the FX markets in coming months.
- Federal Reserve's actions will influence markets for the rest of the year.
Group of 10 currencies will be driven by the US-China trade war and actions by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in coming months, while economic data from other countries are expected to take a backseat, according to latest Reuters poll of 80 foreign exchange strategists conducted between Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Key quotes (Source: Reuters)
- A majority of economists polled said the major currencies will have gained ground against the US Dollar a year from now.
- Nearly two-thirds of 48 analysts said the risks to their dollar outlook was skewed more to the upside.
- 28 of 50 analysts said G10 currency moves would mostly be driven by the US-China trade war. Over a third expected the Fed action to dominate markets for the rest of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout
GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern.
USD/JPY holds the 107 handle in Tokyo opening hour ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY was rising overnight from 106.40 to 107.23 which was a one-month high with a bounce in US stocks and a recovery in US data, a welcome surprise following the disappointment in the IS ISM manufacturing data.
Gold refrains from further declines below 2-week low as traders adjust risk preferences
Having slumped more than 2% the previous day, Gold prices are taking a break near two-week low while trading around $1,518 amid initial Asian session on Friday. Cautious mode on ahead of the key data/events.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.