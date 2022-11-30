FX option expiries for Nov 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0250 493m
- 1.0300 1.2b
- 1.0350 504m
- 1.0380 1.1b
- 1.0415 1.0b
- 1.0500 855m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2050 941m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 137.25 805m
- 138.50 465m
- 140.25 810m
- 141.00 536m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9440 355m
- 0.9485 320m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 577m
- 0.6735 708m
- 0.6775 331m
- 0.6850 509m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3510 385m
- 1.3550 380m
