FX option expiries for May 8 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0640 488m
- 1.0680 440m
- 1.0750 946m
- 1.0775 464m
- 1.0825 1.1b
- 1.0900 546m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 460m
- 1.2750 409m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 450m
- 0.8580 449m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.75 835m
- 154.50 490m
- 155.60 583m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 643m
- 0.6600 980m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3450 1b
- 1.3750 400m
- 1.3760 350m
