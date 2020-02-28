FX option expiries for Feb 28 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0850 784m
- 1.0875 503m
- 1.0900 2.3bn
- 1.0935 520m
- 1.0950 1.9bn
- 1.0980 658m
- 1.1000 752m
- 1.1055 774m
- 1.1100 989m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2939 386m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 108.70 738m
- 109.25 540m
- 109.50 355m
- 109.75 400m
- 110.00 603m
- 110.50 442m
- 110.65 430m
- 110.75 700m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6600 711m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6600 711m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 626m
