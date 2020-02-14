FX option expiries for Feb 14 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0875 1.1bn
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2875 716m
- 1.2905 233m
- 1..2910 272m
- 1.2935 230m
- 1.3050 381m
- 1.3100 271m
- 1.3125 239m
- 1.3200 503m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.00 1.6bn
- 109.15 385m
- 109.40 390m
- 109.50 761m
- 109.70 372m
- 109.75 376m
- 109.80 970m
- 110.00 1.1bn
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6665 600m
- 0.6750 662m
- 0.6770 535m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3155 550m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6500 338m
When is the German preliminary Q4 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is looking south, having breached key support at 1.0879 earlier this week. The spot could easily slide below 1.08 if the German preliminary Q4 GDP disappoints, bolstering recession fears. If the data betters estimates, a corrective bounce may be seen, although the technical bias remains bearish.
GBP/USD looks for clear direction sub-1.3100 area
GBP/USD registers modest moves around 1.3050 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The pair surged the previous day after a surprise resignation of FinMin Sajid Javid. The US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index can please the momentum traders.
Forex Today: Cautiously optimistic amid mixed coronavirus news, ahead of key macro data
FX today in Asia was a quiet affair, as most majors traded in a tight range amid broad USD strength and cautious optimism. China’s Hubei province reported a drop in new coronavirus cases while investors continued to fret over the negative economic fallout of the virus outbreak globally.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
