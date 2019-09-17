French President Macron's office: Still waiting for Britain to send precise propositions on Brexit

An official from French President Emmanuel Macron's office on Tuesday said that they cannot say at this stage as to whether or not there will be a Brexit deal with the United Kingdom, per Reuters.

"France is still waiting for Britain to send precise propositions on Brexit," the official added.

The British pound largely ignored those comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.18% on the day at 1.2406 and the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.41% at 0.8884.