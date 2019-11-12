French Pres. Macron: Had an excellent phone conversation with US Pres. Trump

Reuters reports the latest comments from the French President Macron, as he says that he had an excellent phone conversation with Trump.

He further added that they discussed Syria, Iran and NATO.

The above headlines have little to no impact on the risk sentiment, with USD/JPY trading flat just ahead of the 109 handle. S&P 500 futures are down -0.10% so far.

Next of relevance remains the speech by Trump, as he is scheduled to speak at the Economic Club of New York later in the NA session.