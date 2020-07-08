French PM Castex: Won’t be another coronavirus lockdown like we had in March

Newly-appointed French Prime Minister (PM) Jean Castex came out on the wires in the last minutes, via BFM TV, noting that “there won’t be another coronavirus lockdown like we had in March.”

He added that any new lockdown would be targeted.

Further comments

“Will complete new government with junior ministers next week.”

“To start new talks with unions on pension reform before July 20.”

EUR/USD looks to 1.1300

EUR/USD catches fresh bids and looks to regain 1.1300, as the US dollar stalls the upside in the early European dealings. At the press time, the spot adds 0.12%, flirting with daily tops at 1.1285.