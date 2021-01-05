French Health Minister: We cannot ease up on restrictions for now

“We cannot ease up on coronavirus-induced restrictions for now,” French Health Minister Olivier Véran said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further quotes

“Hoping to have some 300 vaccine centers in France by next week.”

“Will authorise vaccination of people aged 75 and above who are living at home by the end of January.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD is off the 1.2278 highs, trading around 1.2265, still up 0.16% on a daily basis. All eyes remain on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Georgia’s Senate elections for fresh direction.