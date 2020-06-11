French FinMin Le Maire: The economy must go back to normal this summer

The economy must go back to normal this summer, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in a statement on Thursday.

Additional comments

“The economy must restart faster.”

“French economy can rebound strongly as soon as 2021.”

“Thinks the months of June and July should be good for the French autos industry.”

EUR/USD trims losses to regain 1.1350

EUR/USD manages to regain 1.1350, as the US dollar bounce fizzles out, with investors still digesting the Fed’s economic projections and its implications on the global markets.

At the press time, the spot is down 0.10% to trades at 1.1359.