France's Macron: Working on long-term furlough scheme

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that they are working on a long-term furlough scheme that would allow some people to keep working, as reported by Reuters.

Macron further noted that his pension reform needs reworking. "After the COVID crisis, we need to look again at the financing of pension reform," Macron added and said that he still believes the proposed reform is good and fair.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.28% on a daily basis at 1.1372.