France's Macron: We agree with Trump that Iran must never get nuclear weapons

Speaking at a joint press conference with US President Trump on the final day of the 45th G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that there was a lot of tension ahead of the G7 summit but added that a message of unity was coming out of talks. Below are some key quotes, as reported by Reuters.

"We agree with Trump that Iran must never get nuclear weapons."

"Nothing achieved on Iran crisis, but advances on the technical side."

"Spoke to Iran's Rouhani, told him if he meets Trump there can be an accord."

"Hope that a summit between Trump, Rouhani can be achieved in the coming weeks."

"We have created conditions for Trump, Rouhani meeting, and therefore possible deal."

"A very good deal was found on French digital tax."

"US and France agreed that an agreement will be found on digital taxation in 2020. Will scrap french digital tax once an international agreement is found."

There was no market reaction to Macron's comments and participants are waiting for US President Trump to deliver his statement. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.74% on the day at 98.