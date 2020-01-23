France's La Maire: Reached agreement with US on basis for discussions on digital tax

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that they reached an agreement with the United States on the basis for discussions on a global digital tax at the OECD-level, per Reuters.

"The agreement should allow discussions next week at the OECD," La Maire added. "The US proposal for future tax deal to be optional is no longer on the table."

Market implications

These comments seem to be helping the market sentiment improve slightly with the Euro Stoxx 50 Index paring early losses and turning flat near 3770 points.