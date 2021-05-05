Four key reasons why eurozone equities will outperform their US peers in the remainder of 2021 – CE

The MSCI EMU index of euro-zone equities outperformed the MSCI USA index through most of the first quarter of 2021. However, since April, eurozone equities have lost ground against their US peers again. While economists at Capital Economics expect the economic recovery in the eurozone to be slower than that in the US, they still anticipate that the MSCI EMU will outperform the MSCI USA in the remainder of the year.
MSCI EMU to rise by ~3% between now and end-21
“We think the rotation towards sectors that were hit hard by the pandemic, like energy and financials, will resume.”
“We expect the gap in the performance of individual sectors between the US and eurozone to narrow as the euro-zone economy gradually reopens later this year. While a lot of good news on the economy appears to be already discounted in the US, we suspect this may not be the case in the eurozone.”
“We anticipate that in the US the prospect of higher corporate tax rates and possibly, an increasing focus of regulators on anti-trust issues, will be a headwind for equities.”
“We think that valuations could increase somewhat in the euro-zone as appetite for risk rises further, but not in the US, where they generally look more stretched.”
“We forecast the MSCI EMU to rise by ~3% between now and end-21. This compares with a projected increase of less than 1% for the MSCI USA.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.