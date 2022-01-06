Forex Today: Yields rise on hawkish FOMC outlook, dollar regathers strength

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, January 6:
The dollar suffered losses against its major rivals during the first half of the day on Wednesday but made a sharp U-turn in the late American session on surging US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index continues to edge higher in the early European session on Thursday as investors assess the FOMC's December meeting minutes. Germany's Destatis will release the preliminary December inflation data. Later in the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, November Goods Trade Balance and December ISM Services PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.
The minutes of the FOMC's December policy meeting revealed on Wednesday that policymakers expect the balance sheet normalization to start sooner after the first rate hike than last time. "Some participants also noted that it could be appropriate to begin to reduce the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet relatively soon after beginning to raise the federal funds rate," the publication read. With the initial market reaction, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield jumped to its strongest level since March before continuing to push higher toward 1.75% early Thursday.
The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing a 68% probability of a 25 basis points rate hike in March. The hawkish policy outlook weighed heavily on US stock markets and the S&P 500 lost nearly 2% on Wednesday. Moreover, the S&P Futures were down 0.5% at the time of press, suggesting that stocks selloff could continue after the opening bell.
EUR/USD erased a large portion of its daily gains in the second half of the day on Wednesday and was last seen testing 1.1300. Eurostat will release the November Producer Price Index data but investors are likely to remain focused on US Treasury bond yields.
GBP/USD touched its highest level in nearly two months at 1.3600 late Wednesday but reversed its direction. As of writing, the pair was trading in the negative territory below 1.3550.
USD/JPY capitalized on rising yields and close above 116.00 on Wednesday. The risk-averse market environment is helping the JPY show some resilience against the dollar and the pair is posting small losses below 116.00 early Thursday.
Gold rose toward $1,830 ahead of the FOMC Minutes but ended up closing the day in the red at $1,809 pressured by surging US T-bond yields. XAU/USD remains on the back foot and continues to edge lower toward $1,800.
The bearish pressure surrounding Bitcoin has strengthened after the FOMC's publication and BTC was last seen trading at its weakest level in a month at $43,000. Ethereum continues to fall after losing more than 6% on Wednesday and trades below $3,500 for the first time since mid-October.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.