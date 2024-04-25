Forex Today: US Dollar slides ahead of key GDP data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 25:

The US Dollar (USD) stays under modest selling pressure on Thursday as investors gear up for key data releases. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter and the Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

Following Tuesday's sharp decline, the USD Index registered small losses on Wednesday, supported by the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data for March. Additionally, the cautious market stance further helped the currency stay resilient against its risk-sensitive rivals. Early Thursday, the USD Index stays in negative territory and edges lower toward 105.50. The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.5% in Q1, following the 3.4% expansion recorded in the last quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, US stock index futures stretch lower in the European morning and the 10-year US yield continues to fluctuate above 4.6%.

EUR/USD gained traction and climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.0720 after closing virtually unchanged on Monday. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will be delivering speeches throughout the day.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.60% -1.02% -0.44% -1.47% 0.66% -0.91% 0.22% EUR 0.59% -0.41% 0.16% -0.86% 1.25% -0.30% 0.81% GBP 0.99% 0.39% 0.58% -0.46% 1.67% 0.11% 1.22% CAD 0.43% -0.16% -0.56% -1.03% 1.09% -0.47% 0.66% AUD 1.45% 0.86% 0.45% 1.02% 2.09% 0.55% 1.66% JPY -0.66% -1.26% -1.68% -1.10% -2.14% -1.57% -0.44% NZD 0.89% 0.30% -0.13% 0.46% -0.56% 1.54% 1.11% CHF -0.20% -0.83% -1.24% -0.64% -1.67% 0.46% -1.10%

GBP/USD closed the second consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday and continued to push higher in the early European session on Thursday. The pair was last seen trading within a few pips of 1.2500.

USD/JPY broke above 155.00 and reached its highest level in several decades above 155.50. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce monetary policy decisions during the Asian trading hours on Friday.

Gold (XAU/USD) closed with marginal losses on Wednesday. After edging lower toward $2,300 in the Asian session on Thursday, XAU/USD staged a rebound and was last seen trading above $2,320.

