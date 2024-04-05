Forex Today: US Dollar rebounds from two-week lows as focus shifts to March jobs report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 5:

The US Dollar (USD) holds steady on Friday, with the USD Index staying in positive territory above 104.00 after falling below that level for the first time in two weeks on Thursday. Eurostat will release Retail Sales data for February in the European session. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the jobs report for March, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: Slowdown in NFP expected after strong beginning of the year.

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, the USD Index continued to push lower in the first half of the day on Thursday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, however, helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals later in the American session. US stock index futures trade modestly higher early Friday after Wall Street's main indexes lost over 1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays above despite falling nearly 1% on Thursday.

The data from Australia showed in the Asian session that Exports declined 2.2% on a monthly basis in March, while Imports rose 4.8%. AUD/USD showed no reaction to these data and retreated below 0.6600 following a three-day rally.

Australian Dollar manages to hold position after losses ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls.

EUR/USD lost its traction after advancing toward 1.0900 and closed flat on Thursday. The pair continues to edge lower early Friday and was last seen trading below 1.0850.

GBP/USD rose above 1.2650 on Thursday but reversed its direction in the American session to end the day marginally lower. The pair stays on the back foot in the European morning and declines toward 1.2600.

USD/JPY fell below 151.00 for the first time since March 21 on Friday before recovering above this level. The data from Japan showed that the Leading Economic Index improved to 111.8 in February from 109.5 in January.

Japanese Yen sticks to modest gains below two-week high against USD, focus remains on NFP.

Gold turned south after reaching a new record high above $2,300 on Thursday and closed the day in the red, snapping a seven-day winning streak. XAU/USD extends its correction on Friday and trades slightly below $2,280.

Gold price remains depressed amid modest USD strength, looks to US NFP for fresh impetus.