Forex Today: US Dollar consolidates gains before mid-tier data releases

Following a quiet first half of the week, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals on Thursday. The USD Index stays in a consolidation phase near 103.50 early Friday after rising more than 0.5% in the previous day. February Export and Import Price Index and Industrial Production data will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for March and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will publish the findings of the Empire State Manufacturing Survey.

The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index rose 1.6% on a yearly basis in February. This reading followed the 1% increase recorded in January and surpassed the market expectation of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales grew by 0.6% in February after contracting by 1.1% in January. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 4.3% after these data releases and provided a boost to the USD. In the European morning, the 10-year yield fluctuates slightly below 4.3%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally lower after Wall Street's main indexes closed in negative territory on Thursday.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.58% 0.89% 0.39% 0.84% 0.99% 1.22% 0.80% EUR -0.58% 0.31% -0.19% 0.26% 0.41% 0.64% 0.23% GBP -0.90% -0.32% -0.51% -0.05% 0.12% 0.33% -0.09% CAD -0.40% 0.18% 0.50% 0.44% 0.57% 0.82% 0.40% AUD -0.85% -0.26% 0.05% -0.45% 0.15% 0.41% -0.04% JPY -1.00% -0.45% 0.13% -0.61% -0.16% 0.22% -0.21% NZD -1.23% -0.65% -0.34% -0.85% -0.39% -0.25% -0.43% CHF -0.81% -0.22% 0.09% -0.41% 0.04% 0.18% 0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

USD/JPY extended its rebound and closed above 148.00 on Thursday despite growing speculation about the Bank of Japan looking to end the negative interest rate policy at next week's policy meeting. After reaching a fresh weekly high above 148.50 in the Asian trading hours on Friday, USD/JPY retreated below this level into the European session.

EUR/USD declined sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and closed below 1.0900. The pair stays relatively calm in the European morning on Friday.

AUD/USD continued to push lower after losing 0.6% on Thursday and touched its lowest level since March 6 near 0.6550 in the Asian session on Friday. Although the pair managed to erase a portion of its losses, it remains well below 0.6600.

GBP/USD extended its slide after breaking below 1.2800 and closed deep in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2750 in the early European session.

Pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields, Gold turned south and fell below $2,160 in the American session on Thursday. XAU/USD stages a rebound early Friday and holds above $2,160 as the 10-year US yield struggles to build on Thursday's upside.

