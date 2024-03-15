EUR/USD Price Analysis: The first downside target is located at 1.0840

The EUR/USD pair loses momentum below the 1.0900 mark during the early European session on Friday. The firmer US Dollar (USD) following the upbeat US February PPI data and Initial Jobless Claims have triggered the possibility that the Federal Reserve might delay the interest rate cuts next week, which exerts some selling pressure on the major pair. EUR/USD currently trades near 1.0875, losing 0.09% on the day. According to the four-hour chart, EUR/USD resumes a bearish outlook as the major pair holds below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). The downward momentum is also supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50-midline, suggesting the path of least resistance is to the downside. The initial support level for EUR/USD is located near a low of March 5 at 1.0840. The key contention level is seen at the confluence of a low of February 22 and a psychological mark at 1.0800. The additional downside filter to watch is a low of February 20 at 1.0761, followed by a low of February 15 at 1.0725. On the bright side, the first upside barrier will emerge at the 100-period EMA at 1.0882. Any follow-through buying above the latter will attract some buyers to a high of March 14 at 1.0955, followed by the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0971. A decisive break above this level will see a rally to 1.1000, representing a round mark and a high of January 11.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.