Forex Today: the dollar won at the end of the day

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 29th:
-The American dollar edged higher during US trading hours as sentiment improved, with Wall Street recovering sharply. Nevertheless, the fundamental background remained worrisome.
-The Italian Five Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) have reached a deal for a new government, with Conte as prime minister. The shared currency was unable to gather strength from the headline and remained under selling pressure.
- Sterling collapsed after UK PM Johnson asked to prorogue parliament until October 14th, a movement meant to prevent MPs halting Brexit in the case no new deal would be reached by the end of October. the Queen officially suspended the Parliament and approved proroguing of Parliament as requested by Johnson, “no earlier than Monday 9th September and no later than Thursday 12th September 2019 to Monday 14th October 2019.” GBP/USD ended the day barely above the 1.2200 level.
-Crude oil prices surged after the EIA reported a larger-than-anticipated draw in crude oil inventories of 10.027M barrels in the week ended August 23. The commodity, however, trimmed most of its intraday gains ahead of the close.
- Cryptocurrencies crashed, with Bitcoin losing the 10,000 mark. Headlines indicating that “cyber gendarmes,” announced the disabling of a botnet force 850,000 servers strong operating mostly in Latin America.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250
News that the UK Queen accepted a prorogue of Parliament upon PM Johnson request lifted odds for a hard-Brexit by the end of October. An improved market’s mood saved the day.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.
Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up
Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.
Crypto sentiment crumbles - Bitcoin falls through 10K along with many other casualties
In a matter of minutes crypto prices crashed. There is currently a story doing the rounds that the French police stopped a bot dubbed a "crypto jacking virus". ETC/USD is currently the worst affected down just over 11%.