Forex Today: Steady start to the week ahead of key data releases

Here is what you need to know on Monday, April 24:
Major currency pairs continue to fluctuate in familiar ranges early Monday following the previous week's choppy action. IFO sentiment survey for April from Germany will be released during the European trading hours. Later in the day, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index will be featured in the US economic docket. Ahead of this week's high-tier data releases, Monday's trading action is likely to remain subdued.
Despite the stronger-than-expected S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI readings from the US, the US Dollar struggled to outperform its rivals ahead of the weekend. The US Dollar Index ended the week virtually unchanged and extended its sideways grind slightly below 102.00 early Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade in negative territory and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 3.6%, pointing to a cautious market stance.
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.1000 during the Asian trading hours on Monday but failed to gather further bullish momentum. In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on Monday, Pierre Wunsch, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council member, said that he expects the ECB to continue raising interest rates until wage growth slows.
After falling toward 1.2350 on Friday, GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and closed above 1.2400. The pair continues to move up and down in a narrow channel above that level in the European morning on Monday.
USD/JPY is having a difficult time finding direction while moving sideways at around 134.00. The Sankei newspaper over the weekend Sunday that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is planning to review and inspect policies taken over the past decades, kicking off discussions at a two-day meeting scheduled for April 27 and 28 under newly-appointed Governor Kazuo Ueda.
Gold price fell sharply on Friday as sellers took action following numerous failed attempts to reclaim $2,000 last week. XAU/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,980 early Monday.
Bitcoin edged lower over the weekend and ended up losing more than 9% on a weekly basis. Early Monday, BTC/USD trades at around $27,500. Following Friday's steep decline, Ethereum stayed relatively quiet over the weekend but snapped a three-week winning streak, losing more than 12%. In the European Morning on Monday, ETH/USD trades modestly lower on the day near $1,850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1000 despite mixed German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering ground to test 1.1000 in the European session. The pair shrugged off mixed Germany's ZEW Survey, benefitting from renewed weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. ECB Wunsch's comments underpin the Euro.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.