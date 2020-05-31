What you need to know on Monday, May 1st:
The greenback closed the week with losses against most major rivals, hit by dismal US data and relief spurring demand for high-yielding assets triggered by US President Trump speech. Trump said that China broke its word to ensure the autonomy of Hong Kong. As a result, the US administration will begin the process to eliminate policy exemptions that give the region a special treatment. He also announced the end of the country’s relationship with the World Health Organization and announced funds would be redirected to other organizations. He did not mention new tariffs or the end of phase one of the trade deal.
On Saturday, US President Trump said he would postpone a G-7 summit until September, and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India in a clear move to find support against China. Russia was expelled from the, back then G-8, in 2014 amid the conflict with Ukraine over Crimea. Other G7 members have ever since refused to let the country back in. Meanwhile, an Australian government spokesman said the country would welcome the invitation.
Earlier last week, German’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the EU has a “great strategic interest” in maintaining cooperation with China that would remain a top priority. Tensions may surge between the US and Europe over divergent views on China.
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1100, finally breaking its range to the upside. The ECB and US Nonfarm Payroll would have a critical rolE this week.
GBP/USD flirted with 1.2400 but retreated and settled around 1.2350. Over the weekend, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said UK PM Johnson he is failing to honour the withdrawal agreement signed last year, and warned there would not be an “agreement at any cost.” The last round of Brexit talks will take place this week.
Gold closed the week around $1,730 a troy ounce, unchanged weekly basis, underpinned by mounting tensions between the US and China over different issues.
Crude oil prices surged at the end of the week, to close May with substantial gains. WTI settled above $35.00 a barrel, boosted ahead of the close by easing concerns ahead of US Trump’s speech.
Commodity-linked currencies closed the week with gains and near fresh-multi-week highs against the greenback, heading into the new week retaining their bullish stance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump
EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.