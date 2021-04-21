Forex Today: Sentiment leads the way

What you need to know on Thursday, April 22:
Currencies moved according to stocks and sentiment, amid quite a scarce macroeconomic calendar. The dollar came under selling pressure in the last trading session of the day, with major pairs seesawing between gains and losses to finish the day within familiar levels.
The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.2000 level but ended the day unchanged around 1.2030. GBP/USD had similar behaviour, falling to a fresh weekly low before trimming intraday gains.
The Canadian dollar soared after the Bank of Canada decided to leave its key rate unchanged at 0.25%, while cut the weekly net purchases of the government of Canada bonds to a target of C$3 billion from C$4 billion. The policy statement noted that the “adjustment to the amount of incremental stimulus being added each week reflects the progress made in the economic recovery.” USDCAD settled just below 1.2500 after bottoming at 1.2459
The aussie recovered alongside Wall Street, with AUD/USD heading into the Asian opening trading around 0.7750.
Gold prices surged, with the bright metal flirting with $1,800 a troy ounce, to end the day at 1,793.60. Crude oil prices, on the other hand, extended their declines, with WTI finishing at $ 61.00 a barrel.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The focus shifts to the main event of the week, the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.20 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is gradually moving above 1.20, amid an improving market mood and as the safe-haven dollar edges lower. The euro marginally enjoys the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a move beyond $1,800 mark
An uptick in the US bond yields, modest USD strength capped gold near 100-day EMA. The recent break through the double-bottom neckline resistance favours bullish traders. The XAU/USD seems poised to surpass the $1,800 mark and test the $1,815-16 barrier.
BTC leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Update: S&P tests 9 day MA support as sell signals flash
Equity markets remain weak as the S&P has a close look at its 9 day moving average support. For now, it holds but the ABCD pattern which gave a nice sell signal on April 16 remains in place.