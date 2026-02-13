TRENDING:
US President Donald Trump plans to scale back on steel and aluminium tariffs — FT

US President Donald Trump plans to scale back on steel and aluminium tariffs — FT
Lallalit Srijandorn

US President Donald Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel ‌and aluminium goods, ‌the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum imports, including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminum content.

The report added that the administration is now reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists, and instead launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods.

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

