US President Donald Trump plans to scale back on steel and aluminium tariffs — FT

US President Donald Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel ‌and aluminium goods, ‌the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum imports, including the country rate on the non-steel and non-aluminum content.

The report added that the administration is now reviewing the list of products affected by the levies and plans to exempt some items, halt the expansion of the lists, and instead launch more targeted national security probes into specific goods.