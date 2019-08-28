Forex Today: Safe-havens fall amid better risk tone, focus on trade, Brexit

Lingering trade war and recession fears kept the Asian traders in limbo, as the ongoing Yuan weakness combined with higher Wall Street futures and the recovery in the US Treasury yields sent mixed signals. Safe-havens such as the Yen and Gold lost ground amid increased demand for the risk assets such as oil, equities and Treasury yields.
However, the higher-yielding currencies, the Antipodeans, failed to benefit from improved risk tones and suffered moderate losses on weak fundamentals and persistent weakness in the onshore Chinese Yuan. Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair held onto gains but remained below the 106 handle.
Heading into Europe, the EUR/USD pair is seen trapped within the familiar range below the 1.11 handle while the Cable consolidates Tuesday’s rally below 1.23 handle, awaiting fresh political cues.
Main Topics in Asia
Italy’s Di Maio: The new government proposal will be voted online by next week
UK FinMin Javid: Will announce increase in public spending on schools, police and health on September 04
RBNZ Governor Orr: monetary policy remains as effective as ever - Full speech
UK shop prices registered sharpest decline in over a year in August
PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0835
US moves swiftly to implement Trump’s trade war tariff increase on Chinese goods - SCMP
Asian stocks ex-Shanghai Composite track S&P 500 futures higher
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
Japan's move to lower S. Korea trade status takes effect - Associated Press
China-US 10-yr yield spread hits highest since December 2017
Key Focus Ahead
The dry spell continues in the European calendar this Wednesday, as Germany’s Import Price Index and Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey fill in for a sparse data. Later in the European mid-morning, the Eurozone credit growth data will be reported at 0800 GMT. The UK docket has nothing to offer, but the pound could continue to draw support from positive Brexit news.
The NA session also remains a thin-showing, with no relevant first-tier macro data due on the cards. Therefore, the speeches by the FOMC members Barkin and Daly will be closely eyed for fresh dollar trades.
Markets will continue to watch out for fresh US-China trade headlines and the US President Trump’s comments among Brexit and Italian political developments for near-term trading directives.
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite US curve inversion, slide in US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
WTI: Looks north with falling channel breakout on the daily chart
WTI oil is looking north with falling channel breakout on the daily chart. A break above $56 could be seen during the day ahead.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Thursday, Aug 22
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Aug 23
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Saturday, Aug 24
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, Aug 25
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Monday, Aug 26
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Wednesday, Aug 28
|n/a
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-1.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
-1.7%
|
-2.0%
|06:00
|
|
|
9.6
|
9.7
|08:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.7%
|
4.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
4.6%
|
4.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-24
|09:40
|
|
|
|
-0.41%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|14:30
|
|
|
-2.133M
|
-2.732M
|16:20
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.824%
|21:30
|
|
|
|
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥499.7B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-359.6B
|Thursday, Aug 29
|01:00
|
|
|
|
5%
|01:00
|
|
|
|
-44.3
|01:30
|
|
|
|
|01:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-1.7%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
37.8
|07:55
|
|
|
5%
|
5%
|07:55
|
|
|
4K
|
1K
|09:00
|
|
|
10.5
|
10.6
|09:00
|
|
|
-7.1
|
-7.1
|09:00
|
|
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite narrowing US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.