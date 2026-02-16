GBP/JPY Price Forecasts: Tests resistance at 209.60 as Yen strength wanes

The Pound (GBP) is trading higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) for the second consecutive day on Monday. The pair has extended its recovery from two-month lows near 207.50 to test resistance at 209.60, which capped bulls on Thursday and Friday last week.



The Sterling is drawing some support from a weaker Yen, following downbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures in Japan. Fourth-quarter data released on Sunday revealed that the Japanese economy grew at a meagre 0.1% pace in the last three months of 2025, undershooting expectations of a 0.4% increase. Annualised figures showed a 0.2% advance, well below the 1.6% increase forecasted by the analysts.

The UK economic calendar is empty on Monday, but investors are likely to remain cautious awaiting the release of the UK’s employment data, die on Tuesday before placing large directional bets on the GBP.

Technical Analysis: Potential bullish Head & Shoulders formation

GBP/JPY is testing the 209.60 area, Thursday's high, and the neckline of a potential bullish Head & Shoulders, a pattern typically developing at the end of a cycle. In this case, it would be anticipating a bullish correction from the previous two weeks' reversal.

Technical indicators are moderately supportive. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line climbs above the Signal line near the zero mark. The histogram has turned positive and is widening, suggesting improving momentum. The Relative Strength Index has returned to levels near 50, hinting at stabilizing demand.

Above the mentioned 259.60, the next bullish target is the February 11 high, at 210.54. The measured target of the H&S pattern is at the descending trendline from early February highs, around 211.65. Immediate support is at Friday's low of 208.00. A bearish reversal below last week's bottom, at 207.57, would negate this view.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)