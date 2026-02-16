TRENDING:
AUD: Continued strength into Year of the Horse – HSBC

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

HSBC highlights that the Australian Dollar has been the top-performing G10 currency in early 2026, helped by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s February rate hike, a soft Dollar and strong commodity and equity markets. The bank argues that expectations of further rate increases and favourable structural fundamentals should keep the AUD supported, even if external tailwinds fade.

Domestic support underpins Australian Dollar

"The AUD has appreciated by more than 6.0% against the USD so far this year, outperforming other G10 currencies, with the NOK and NZD following closely behind (Bloomberg, 12 February). The AUD’s robust performance is largely attributed to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate hike on 3 February − the first such move among G10 central banks in 2026."

"Additional momentum has come from external drivers, such as a soft USD and strong commodity and equity markets."

"Looking ahead, expectations of further rate increases, and Australia’s favourable structural fundamentals are likely to underpin continued AUD strength, even if external tailwinds subside."

"Notably, net inflows from portfolio investment and foreign direct investment (FDI) are more than sufficient to offset the current account deficit."

"Collectively, these factors suggest the AUD is well positioned for ongoing outperformance."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1850 in quiet session

EUR/USD stays defensive but holds 1.1850 amid quiet markets in the European hours on Monday.  The US Dollar is struggling for direction due to thin liquidity conditions as US markets are closed in observance of Presidents' Day holiday. 

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3650 ahead of UK and US data

GBP/USD kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range near 1.3650 on Monday. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important data releases from the UK and the US.

Gold sticks to intraday losses; lacks follow-through

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it has managed to rebound from the daily trough and currently trades around the $5,000 psychological mark. Moreover, a combination of supporting factors warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders, and before positioning for deeper losses.

Bitcoin consolidates as on-chain data show mixed signals

Bitcoin price has consolidated between $65,700 and $72,000 over the past nine days, with no clear directional bias. US-listed spot ETFs recorded a $359.91 million weekly outflow, marking the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks a drop below $300 under mounting bearish pressure

Monero (XMR) starts the week under pressure, recording a 4% decline at press time on Monday after a 7% drop the previous day, putting the $300 support zone in focus.

