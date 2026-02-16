Australian Dollar rises to near 0.7090 ahead of RBA-Fed minutes
- The Australian Dollar rebounds against the US Dollar after a two-day correction.
- Investors await RBA-Fed minutes and the Australian employment data.
- Australian employers are expected to have added 20K fresh jobs in January.
The AUD/USD pair regains ground after a two-day corrective move and is up 0.2% to near 0.7090 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair gains as the Australian Dollar (AUD) rebounds, with investors awaiting the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes on Tuesday.
In the policy meeting earlier this month, RBA Governor Michele Bullock already clarified that monetary policy path to remain on the upside as long as risks to price pressures remain titled north, after hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%.
This week, investors will also focus on Australian employment data for January, which will be released on Wednesday. The data is expected to show that the economy created 20K fresh jobs, lower than 65.2K in December. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 4.2% from the previous reading of 4.1%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades calmly in a holiday market mood in the United States (US) due to President’s Day. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally higher to near 97.00.
This week, investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting, which will be released on Wednesday.
