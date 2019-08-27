Italy’s Di Maio: The new government proposal will be voted online by next week

While talks to form a new government are already in the pipeline, leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement party Di Maio crosses the wires saying that Five Star will respect members’ online vote for making decision on the new government proposal.

Key quotes

The new government proposal will be voted online by next week.

Five Star will only support the government if members approve.

FX implication

This increases the uncertainty surrounding the EU politics and weighs on the Euro (EUR) despite receiving no market response.