GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels

- UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top.
- British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments.
- All eyes on David Frost’s visit to the EU headquarter.
Despite surging to a four-week high the previous day, GBP/USD fails to keep the upside momentum intact as expectations of an early election at home and challenges to the UK PM Johnson threaten Cable buyers ahead of Brussels visit by the Chief Brexit Adviser. The quote declines to 1.2272 by the press time of pre-London open on Wednesday.
Prices rallied to monthly high on Tuesday after the cross-party Members of the Parliaments (MPs) pledged to defy no-deal Brexit, even without toppling the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson.
During the early Asian session, speculations were on the round that the UK is heading for an early election after British Finance Minister’s office canceled his speech before 24 hours of the announcement of new spending plan. The Chancellor Sajid Javid will now announce fresh spending plan on September 04 that is expectedly having an annual review period versus the earlier three-year timeline, as per the Guardian.
Elsewhere, the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn writes to many Tory rebels to support his cause of blocking the no-deal Brexit after MPs smashed his dream of being an interim UK PM. Further, some of the policymakers are preparing for an alternative parliament in case the British PM prorogues the present one.
In the case of the US Dollar (USD), upbeat data and a lack of market response to the US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Fed’s policies favored the greenback’s run-up. However, risk sentiment remains heavy with the US two-year yields crossing the 10-year ones and signaling a global recession.
Moving on, the UK PM’s Chief Brexit Adviser David Frost’s visit to Brussels will be in the spotlight after the EU’s recent comments showing readiness to accept a workable solution for Irish backstop. The Brexit Sherpa is likely to push the regional leader for Irish backstop solution while visiting the headquarters, which if received positive replies will become a strong plus for the Cable.
Technical Analysis
While 1.2200 and a two-week-old rising trend-line at 1.2120 limit the pair’s near-term declines, 50-day simple moving average and July 17 low around 1.2372/82 becomes the key upside resistance to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite narrowing US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.