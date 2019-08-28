China-US 10-yr yield spread hits highest since December 2017

- The China-US 10-yr yield spread has widened to 20-month highs.
- Yuan is losing altitude despite the uptick in the yield spread.
The spread between the 10-year Chinese and US government bond yields has risen to 158 basis points, the highest level since December 2017.
Put simply, China's 10-year bond is now yielding 158 basis points more than its US counterpart. Even so, China's Yuan is losing altitude against the greenback. The USD/CNY pair is currently trading at 7.1568, the highest level since February 2008
It is worth noting that the 10-year yield spread is currently up 95 basis points on a year-to-basis while Yuan is reporting 4% losses on a year-to-date basis.
The Chinese currency has come under pressure due to escalating Sino-US trade tensions.
Yield spread
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle
EUR/USD remains modestly changed while taking rounds to 1.1090. The pair clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its downpour since July 11. A short-term symmetrical triangle formation limits the pair’s moves.
GBP/USD pulls back from monthly high amid UK’s political uncertainty
While receding odds of a no-deal Brexit propelled the GBP/USD pair to a monthly high on Tuesday, prices fail to hold on to recovery gains as registering a pullback to 1.2285 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold prices not far off the highs, move upside to come
Gold prices maintain their shine on the leader's board amongst the safe havens as traders continue to fear a global slowdown and the ramifications of a protracted trade dispute between the US and China.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.