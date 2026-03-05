Iran denies outreach to the US about talks

The Iranian government denied reports that it had sent a message to the United States (US) amid the ongoing conflict. Tehran declared that the armed forces had prepared for a long-term war instead of negotiating.

Iran's Tasnim news agency cites an Iranian official who said, “No message has been sent from Iran to the US, nor will any response be given to US messages. Iran's armed forces have prepared themselves for a long war.”

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.78% higher on the day to trade at $5,175. Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up 2.60% on the day at $76.52.