Forex Today: Risk mood improves ahead of US consumer sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, July 25:
Risk flows dominated the financial markets during the Asian trading on hopes of Chinese economy picking up steam on additional stimulus measures. Investors seem to have turned slightly cautious in the European morning, with US stock index futures trading mixed. In the second half of the day, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data will be featured in the US economic docket alongside May Housing Price Index.
Chinese news agency Xinhua reported earlier in the day that the Politburo - the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party - announced that they will step up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence. The Shanghai Composite Index gained more than 2% on Tuesday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose nearly 4%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the fifth straight day in positive territory on Monday. In the European session, the DXY stays in a consolidation phase below 101.50. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge higher toward 3.9% ahead of the Federal Reserve's critical monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the data from Germany revealed that the headline IFO Business Climate Index declined to 87.3 in July from 88.6 in June. This reading came in weaker than the market expectation of 88.0. The IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, fell to 83.5 in July from the previous month’s 83.8 reading. Following a recovery attempt toward 1.1100, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.1050 area.
The upbeat market mood in the Asian session provided a boost to AUD/USD. The pair was last seen rising 0.5% on a daily basis slightly above 0.6770.
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2800 for the first time in two weeks on Monday. Early Tuesday, the pair stages a technical correction and trades in positive territory above 1.2850.
USD/JPY snapped a four-day winning streak and closed in the red on Monday. The pair continues to inch lower toward 141.00 in the European session. In a recently published report, the Japanese government said that inflation is seen staying around 0.7% in the longer term. “Wages are projected to increase by 2.5% in FY24, following a 2.6% jump in FY23,” the statement further read.
Pressured by rising US Treasury bond yields, gold price closed below $1,960 on Monday. XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains early Tuesday and trades at around $1,960.
Bitcoin broke below its 10-day-old trading range and touched its lowest level in a month at $28,850 on Monday. BTC/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades slightly above $29,000. Ethereum lost 2% on the first trading day of the week before going into a consolidation phase at around $1,850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to near 1.1050 in the European trading hours. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2850 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.2850, having erased early gains in the European session. The pair is dragged down by a renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as markets turn cautious amid mounting recession worries and ahead of US data and key bank earnings reports.
Gold price wavers as investors turn anxious ahead of Fed’s policy
Gold price turns back and forth after a decent recovery as the upside in the US Dollar Index seems limited. The precious metal consolidates as market participants focus on the interest rate decision by the Fed due Wednesday.
Dogecoin price surges on rumors about becoming payment tool at X
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.