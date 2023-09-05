Forex Today: RBA stays put, US Dollar benefits from risk aversion

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 5:
Following Monday's choppy action, markets seem to have turned cautious early Tuesday. The Australian Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy announcements and the US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse atmosphere. S&P Global will release revisions to August PMI data, Eurostat will publish Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July and the US economic docket will feature July Factory Orders later in the day.
Following the September monetary policy meeting, the RBA announced that it left the policy rate - the Official Cash Rate (OCR) - unchanged at 4.10%, as widely expected. The bank reiterated that "some further tightening of monetary policy may be required," in its policy statement and noted that higher interest rates are working to establish a "more sustainable balance" between supply and demand. AUD/USD turned south following the RBA event and was last seen losing 1.3% on a daily basis at 0.6375.
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.26%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|1.26%
|0.27%
|0.92%
|0.22%
|EUR
|-0.27%
|0.13%
|0.15%
|1.02%
|0.02%
|0.68%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.39%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|0.89%
|-0.10%
|0.55%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|-0.42%
|-0.15%
|-0.02%
|0.85%
|-0.10%
|0.55%
|-0.17%
|AUD
|-1.27%
|-1.03%
|-0.90%
|-0.87%
|-1.00%
|-0.34%
|-1.06%
|JPY
|-0.26%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|1.01%
|0.67%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.96%
|-0.65%
|-0.56%
|-0.49%
|0.38%
|-0.66%
|-0.66%
|CHF
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|1.03%
|0.04%
|0.69%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Meanwhile, the data from China showed that Caixin Services PMI declined to 51.8 in August from 54.1, reviving concerns over a slowdown in the Chinese economy. Reflecting the souring market mood, the Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 1% and the Hang Seng Index lost close to 2%.
Following a three-day weekend, US stock index futures were down 0.3% at the time of press. The US Dollar Index was trading at its highest level since late May near 104.50 and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was flat near 4.2%.
Pressured by the renewed USD strength, EUR/USD started to stretch lower in the early European morning and was last seen trading near 1.0770.
GBP/USD closed the first day of the week in positive territory but retreated back below 1.2600 early Tuesday, erasing all the gains it registered on Monday.
USD/JPY gained traction early Tuesday and advanced to the 147.00 area. Jibun Bank Services PMI in Japan came in at 54.3, matching the flash estimate and the market expectation.
Gold price closed flat near $1,940 on Monday but came under modest bearish pressure early Tuesday, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady following the upsurge seen on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2600 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 early Europe on Tuesday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid looming China's economic risks. Focus shifts to the UK final Services PMI and US factory data.
Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed
Gold Price stays pressured for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking downside momentum. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar traces firmer yields.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.