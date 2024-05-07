Forex Today: RBA maintains policy settings, markets keep a close eye on comments from central bankers

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 7:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens against its rivals early Tuesday as investors assess the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decisions and comments from Governor Michele Bullock. Eurostat will release Retail Sales for March and the US economic docket will feature Economic Optimism and Consumer Credit Change data. Meanwhile, investors will continue to pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.

The RBA left the policy rate unchanged at 4.35% as anticipated after the May policy meeting. In its policy statement, the RBA noted that inflation continued to moderate, albeit at a slower pace than expected. In the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Bullock said that the interest at the current level should bring inflation back to target and added that she doesn't think that it will be necessary to tighten the policy again. AUD/USD stays under bearish pressure in the early European morning and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day near 0.6600.

Bullock Speech: RBA Governor speaks on policy outlook after holding interest rate.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.12% -0.40% -0.11% -0.35% 0.00% -0.10% EUR 0.05% -0.07% -0.33% -0.05% -0.27% 0.04% -0.05% GBP 0.12% 0.07% -0.27% 0.03% -0.20% 0.12% 0.02% JPY 0.40% 0.33% 0.27% 0.29% 0.03% 0.42% 0.26% CAD 0.11% 0.05% -0.03% -0.29% -0.22% 0.09% -0.01% AUD 0.35% 0.27% 0.20% -0.03% 0.22% 0.35% 0.21% NZD -0.00% -0.04% -0.12% -0.42% -0.09% -0.35% -0.11% CHF 0.10% 0.05% -0.02% -0.26% 0.00% -0.21% 0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) Index closed the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged as the improving risk mood made it difficult for the USD to gather strength. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade mixed and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays below 4.5%.

EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly above 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday after posting small gains on Monday.

GBP/USD closed in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day on Monday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading with marginal losses on the day near 1.2550.

USD/JPY rose more than 0.5% on Monday and extended its recovery to the 154.50 area early Tuesday. Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, reiterated on Tuesday that the Japanese government may take the necessary steps to deal with excessive market volatility but refrained from commenting on foreign exchange levels.

Gold benefited from retreating US yields and escalating geopolitical tensions, gaining nearly 1% on a daily basis. XAU/USD stays relatively quiet at around $2,320 in the European morning.