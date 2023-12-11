Forex Today: Quiet start to big central bank week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 11:
Financial markets stay relatively quiet early Monday as investors gear up for highly-anticipated macroeconomic data releases and central bank meetings later in the week. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases. In the late American session, the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction will be watched closely by participants.
The US Dollar (USD) Index snapped a three-week losing streak as the upbeat November jobs report helped the currency preserve its strength heading into the weekend. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 199,000 and the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. Early Monday, the USD Index holds steady at around 104.00. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to fluctuate above 4.2% and US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|0.26%
|0.13%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.26%
|0.28%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.27%
|0.14%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.26%
|-0.21%
|-0.25%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.29%
|JPY
|-0.26%
|-0.28%
|-0.32%
|-0.27%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.31%
|NZD
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.29%
|0.31%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The data from China showed that the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis in November, bringing the annual CPI inflation rate down to -0.5% from -0.2% in October.
EUR/USD touched its lowest level in three weeks below 1.0730 on Friday and ended up closing the week in negative territory. Early Monday, the pair consolidates the previous week's losses and trades above 1.0750.
GBP/USD moves up and down in a narrow channel at around 1.2550 to start the new week. On Tuesday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will release labor market figures for October.
After fluctuating wildly in the second half of the previous week on speculations that the Bank of Japan was preparing to move out of negative rates, USD/JPY gained traction and rose above 145.00 early Monday.
Gold extended its weekly slide on Friday but managed to close slightly above $2,000. XAU/USD struggles to shake off the bearish pressure and tests that key level in the European morning on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0750 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0750 in early Europe on Monday. The pair defends bids amid a modest risk-recovery and sluggish US bond yields. The US Dollar is struggling for upside traction, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Tuesday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.2550, as focus shifts to key UK/US data
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, lacking a clear directional bias in European morning on Monday. The pair is struggling amid investors' caution ahead of key economic data and central banks' meetings from the US and the UK this week.
Gold price hangs near two-week low, with eyes on critical US data/ Fed
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal. Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.
Ripple plunges alongside altcoins in marketwide crash, Galaxy CEO admits XRP Army is real
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is making headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes that the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase.
Central stage: The big three central banks in focus
As we approach the end of the year, this week holds particular significance for macro observers. The three major central banks, often referred to as the "Big 3" – the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) – are all scheduled to convene.